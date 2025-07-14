Azerbaijan’s oil export inches downward in 1H2025
Azerbaijan exported nearly 12 million tons of oil, including condensate, in the first half of the year, reflecting a slight decline compared to the same period last year. Total oil production reached around 14 million tons, with the majority coming from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field.
