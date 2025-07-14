SOCAR reports growth in gas production in early 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. From January to July this year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 4 billion cubic meters of gas, Trend reports.

According to the country's Ministry of Energy, this is 0.2 billion cubic meters, or 5.3%, more than in the same period last year.

For comparison, SOCAR’s gas production totaled 2.8 billion cubic meters from January to July 2024.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan produced 25.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first half of 2025. Of this, 6.6 billion cubic meters came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, 13.8 billion from Shah Deniz, 0.8 billion from the Absheron field, and nearly 4 billion cubic meters were produced by SOCAR.