Lithuania’s Rail Baltica project gains momentum with contractor selection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. LTG Infra, the infrastructure company of Lithuania’s LTG Group responsible for implementing Rail Baltica, has announced the winning bidder for a major railway construction project, Trend reports.

Local construction firm HISK, based in Panevėžys, has been selected to construct a 12.1-kilometer railway embankment section between Šėta and Ramygala (Part II) for 83.36 million euros (excluding VAT).

“I’m pleased to see Rail Baltica construction progressing rapidly in Lithuania. This project of European significance will open new connectivity opportunities for the Panevėžys region and all of Lithuania, giving a further boost to our national economy,” said Minister of Transport and Communications Eugenijus Sabutis.

The section leading toward Panevėžys will be developed by HISK, a well-established firm with decades of experience in infrastructure construction throughout the country.

“This shows that Rail Baltica’s national and EU investments are already benefiting our businesses and regions. We are launching a new and critical stage of construction, and we look forward to successful cooperation with the contractor,” stated Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG Group.

Founded in 1965, HISK (formerly known as Panevėžio Keliai) is one of the largest infrastructure companies in the Baltic States.

“The scope of this project is extensive and includes various infrastructure components. Special attention will be given to traffic safety, as the railway line will intersect three major regional roads. The works will include constructing a 12.1 km railway embankment, two green bridges, one railway bridge, two overpasses, 27 culverts, and wildlife crossings. Rail Baltica is not only an ambitious infrastructure project but also a significant responsibility to society and nature,” explained Tadas Ramanauskas, HISK’s Infrastructure Projects Manager.

HISK will also carry out capital repairs of regional roads, reconstruction of irrigation structures, relocation of gas pipelines and electric grid infrastructure, and installation of noise barriers.

Construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027. The project is financed through the European Union and Lithuania’s national budget.

Additional contracts are planned this year for embankment works on sections from Kaunas to Šveicarija, Ramygala to Berčiūnai, and Berčiūnai to Joniškėlis, totaling 114 km, where work will actively be carried out.

The European-gauge railway section from the Lithuanian–Polish border is already in use for military mobility and freight transportation by LTG Cargo. HISK was among the contractors involved in its construction. Future infrastructure expansion into Northern Lithuania will enhance military capacity, national security, and commercial development.

Rail Baltica is a strategic initiative by the LTG Group and the European Union. It is the largest railway infrastructure project in the history of the Baltic States, aiming to build an electrified, European-standard railway that will connect Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia with Central and Western Europe, strengthening regional integration, civilian and military mobility, and transportation resilience.