Significant progress made in monument preservation, tourism dev't in Icherisheher over 25 years - Rufat Mahmud (VIDEO)

PARIS, France, July 14. Over the past 25 years, Icherisheher has made significant progress in preserving its monuments and developing tourism, Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, told Trend on the sidelines of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

The session included a special event marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

“This is a meaningful day for our people. We held a ceremony to celebrate 25 years since Icherisheher was recognized as a World Cultural Heritage site. The decision made in 2000 was not only an acknowledgment of Icherisheher as a historic monument but also affirmed its place on the global cultural map. At the event, experts, representatives of international organizations, and specialists involved in the process shared their insights,” Mahmud said.

He highlighted that great strides have been made over the past quarter-century.

“Restoration and conservation work has been carried out, living conditions for residents have improved, and engineering and communication infrastructure has been upgraded. The tourism sector has also continued to grow. We plan to undertake even more work in the coming years,” added Mahmud.

During the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, held from July 6 to 16, several thematic events were held, including a key presentation on July 11 dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s World Heritage status.

The event was organized by the State Historical-Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher” with support from Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, and the international news agency Trend. The theme was “Preserving World Heritage: Experience in Conservation and Communication.”

As part of the event, organized by Baku Network, booklets honoring Azerbaijani journalists killed as a result of Armenian aggression were distributed.

The event was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to UNESCO.

Discussions covered international best practices, modern approaches, and communication strategies in preserving, restoring, and presenting cultural heritage to the public. Participants were also introduced to the work and achievements of the Icherisheher Reserve in these areas.