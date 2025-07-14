Uzbekistan’s stock market infrastructure expands with rising trading volumes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. In June 2025, Uzbekistan’s Stock Exchange Toshkent experienced an exciting surge in trading activity, Trend reports.

The total trading volume reached 4.06 trillion soms ($317.02 million), marking a 21-fold increase compared to the same period last year—a growth of 3.86 trillion soms.

The majority of transactions—3.45 trillion soms ($269.87 million), or 85.16 percent of the total volume—were carried out with securities listed on the exchange’s official quotation list. The remaining transactions took place on the organized over-the-counter trading platform (OTP).

A total of 22,821 deals were concluded during the month, representing a 44.69 percent decrease compared to June 2024 (a drop of 18,436 deals). Of these, 19,256 transactions involved securities from the quotation list, while 3,565 deals were made on the OTP.

The average daily trading volume stood at 202.82 billion soms ($15.85 million), with an average of 1,141 deals per day. However, the UCI index declined by 3.05 percent over the month, closing at 639.75 points.

The stock market trading volume reached 3.34 trillion soms ($260.70 million), an 18-fold increase compared to June 2024. Most of the transactions (3.28 trillion soms) were executed on the Free of Payment (FoP) platform. The average daily volume in this segment was 166.90 billion soms ($13.04 million), with 919 deals per day on average.

The aggregate market capitalization of equities contracted by 5.53 trillion soms, representing a 2.23 percent decline, culminating in a total of 242.77 trillion soms ($19.19 billion) at the month's conclusion. The market capitalization of the freely tradable equity segment (free float) attained a valuation of 4.09 trillion soms, equivalent to approximately $323.50 million. As of the close of the second quarter on June 30, the comprehensive quotation matrix comprised 135 financial instruments sourced from a diverse array of 93 distinct issuers.



The trading volume of corporate bonds reached an impressive 116.17 billion soms ($9.17 million), reflecting a staggering 37-fold escalation relative to the figures recorded in June of the previous year. The mean quotidian trading throughput in this marketplace attained 5.81 billion soms ($458,360), characterized by an average of 43 transactional executions per diurnal cycle. The aggregate market capitalization of bonds transacted on the exchange reached 1.46 trillion soms ($115.48 million). By the conclusion of the monthly cycle, the inventory comprised 17 financial instruments sourced from 8 distinct issuers.



Throughout the designated reporting interval, a total of 3,565 transactions were consummated on the OTP platform, reflecting a notable increase of 14.81 percent compared to the metrics recorded in June 2024. The aggregate transactional throughput culminated at 602.15 billion soms ($47.15 million), representing an extraordinary 254-fold escalation relative to the corresponding timeframe of the preceding fiscal year. The transactions encompassed financial instruments from a total of 93 distinct issuers.



By the conclusion of June 2025, the exchange's quotation roster encompassed 152 financial instruments sourced from 101 distinct issuers, indicative of the robust evolution of Uzbekistan's capital market framework and the escalating investor appetite within the equity marketplace.