Uzbekistan, China forge new path for collaboration in AI, automation, and green tech

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. As part of an official visit to the People's Republic of China, representatives from the Uzeltexsanoat Association held negotiations in Beijing with a delegation from one of China's leading corporations, China Electronics Corporation (CEC), led by the company’s Vice President, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the deepening of industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and China, particularly in the areas of electrical engineering, electronic component production, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, industrial automation, and green technologies. They also explored opportunities for launching joint projects in these fields.

This meeting represents a significant step toward strategic cooperation aimed at the development of a high-tech industry in Uzbekistan. It is expected to contribute to the establishment of long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships between the two countries.

The bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China exceeded the $13 billion mark in the previous fiscal year, with both nations expressing strong optimism about reaching the ambitious $20 billion target set by their respective leaderships.