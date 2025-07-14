Taxi rides are now safer with SİMA!

SİMA's facial recognition technology has been launched in the "Bolt," "Uber," and "Yango" mobile applications to prevent illegal taxi operations.

From now on, drivers of these taxi operators will confirm their identity using SİMA’s digital KYC (Know Your Customer) solution. Those drivers who successfully pass the digital facial recognition identification will be allowed to operate as taxi drivers. If the driver’s face does not match the profile photo, that profile will be blocked. This will prevent unauthorized individuals from working as drivers and will eliminate the illegal use of profiles.

The main goals of this innovation are to:

Strengthen the control mechanism through facial recognition technology;

Ensure that verified drivers are allowed to operate taxi services;

Prevent the transfer of driver profiles to other individuals;

Maintain passenger safety and increase public trust.

As part of the integration, drivers of "Bolt," "Uber," and "Yango" may be required to undergo facial recognition testing at various stages and time intervals. Those stages are as follows:

During initial registration in the app;

When logging back into the system;

Upon receiving a ride request (based on the algorithm).

It should be noted that this innovation in taxi operations has been implemented in cooperation between "AzInTelecom" LLC and the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

About "SİMA KYC"

“SİMA KYC” (Know Your Customer) is a digital solution developed in 2023 by AzInTelecom, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. This solution uses biometric facial recognition to identify users. It can be applied to all processes requiring identity verification.