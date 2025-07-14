Tehran calls 'snapback' mechanism an act of confrontation against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Tehran considers the possible reactivation of the 'snapback' mechanism—which could reinstate UN Security Council resolutions—an act of confrontation against Iran, said Esmail Baghaei, Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He emphasized that, given recent events and attacks on Iran, there is no legal or political justification for triggering the Snapback mechanism.

Baghaei also reaffirmed that Iran still considers itself a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but has scaled back its commitments in response to the U.S. and other parties failing to fulfill their obligations for over a year.

The spokesperson warned that if the 'snapback' mechanism is imposed against Iran, Tehran will respond accordingly.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the JCPOA, if a member state believes another party is violating the agreement, a dispute resolution process is initiated. If unresolved, the matter can be brought before the UN Security Council. If the Council accepts the complaint, previously lifted sanctions on Iran could be reinstated, and the Council may even authorize military action.

On June 13, Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, killing numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran responded with “True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread damage.

On June 22, the U.S. conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, reportedly destroying them.

On June 23, Iran retaliated with airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

Then, on June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming that the attacks had stopped.