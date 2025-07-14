Tajikistan secures smooth electricity payment flow with new energy deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan has signed an escrow bank account agreement with representatives of key government bodies and companies of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan, the Antimonopoly Service under the Government of Tajikistan, the National Bank of Tajikistan, the State Unitary Enterprise Savings Bank of the Republic of Tajikistan ‘Amonatbonk,’” as well as the open joint-stock companies “Barqi Tojik,” “Electricity Transmission Networks,” and “Electricity Distribution Networks.”

The purpose of the agreement is to ensure transparency and efficiency in the distribution of funds generated from electricity sales.

The agreement was developed and signed based on Government Resolution No. 297 of the Republic of Tajikistan, dated May 23, 2025, titled On the Escrow Bank Account for Distribution and Payment of Financial Resources Derived from Electricity Sales through the Energy System of the Republic of Tajikistan.