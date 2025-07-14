Azerbaijan's gas exports to Türkiye via TANAP rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Between January and June this year, Azerbaijan exported 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy, this is 0.1 billion cubic meters, or 3.6%, more than the same period last year.

For comparison, Azerbaijan exported 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye through TANAP from January to July 2024.

During the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan produced 25.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Of this, 6.6 billion came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, 13.8 billion from Shah Deniz, 0.8 billion from the Absheron field, and nearly 4 billion cubic meters were produced by SOCAR.