Iran’s Araz Free Trade Zone attracts major capital inflows across multiple projects

In the first quarter of the Iranian year, local investments in Iran’s Araz Free Trade Zone reached around $135 million, while foreign investments totaled nearly $3 million. Authorities also approved new local and foreign projects worth over $780 million combined, signaling growing investor interest in the region.

