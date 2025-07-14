Iran’s Araz Free Trade Zone attracts major capital inflows across multiple projects
In the first quarter of the Iranian year, local investments in Iran’s Araz Free Trade Zone reached around $135 million, while foreign investments totaled nearly $3 million. Authorities also approved new local and foreign projects worth over $780 million combined, signaling growing investor interest in the region.
