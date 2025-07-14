Iran’s gas consumption on rise, surpassing prior week data
Gas consumption in Iran exceeded 4.2 billion cubic meters over the course of one week in July, with thermal power plants accounting for nearly half of the total. The country, which holds the world’s second-largest gas reserves, continues to extract over 1 billion cubic meters of gas daily from its active fields.
