Azerbaijan’s ANAMA reports progress in mine clearance across liberated regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published the weekly (from July 7, 2025, through July 13, 2025) information on the works carried out by demining organizations in the liberated territories, Trend reports via ANAMA.

A total of 65 anti-personnel mines, 16 anti-tank mines, and 240 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were discovered and neutralized during demining operations conducted across the liberated territories, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to the report, 1,639.6 ha of land were cleared of mines.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates interagency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

