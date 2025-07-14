Resettlement caravan reaches Khanyurdu village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ A resettlement caravan dispatched to its homeland arrived in the village of Khanyurdu in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district on July 14, Trend reports.

As part of the initial phase, 33 families comprising 122 individuals were presented with the keys to their new homes.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and the public legal entity Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

Families resettled in Khanyurdu have been provided with newly constructed private residential houses.

Currently, over 43,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

