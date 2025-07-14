Crude oil and gas output value falls in Azerbaijan for 6M2025
In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan's crude oil and natural gas production was valued at approximately 17.7 billion manat, marking a decline of over 1.2 billion manat compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy