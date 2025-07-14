Witness statement heard in Baku court from hostage of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. On July 14, the Baku Military Court continued hearings on cases involving Azerbaijani citizens who suffered as a result of the former occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian armed forces.

In his testimony, Farman Mammadov, a resident of Khojaly, stated that he was taken captive on February 27, a day after the Khojaly genocide, which was committed by the Armenians on the night of February 25-26, 1992. Noting that he was 10 years old at the time, Mammadov said he witnessed the shooting of an individual while being held hostage. “We have been held hostage for 10 days. Over the course of these days, the Azerbaijani hostages, including himself, were beaten and tortured,” he added.

Another victim, Valeh Huseynov, said he also lived in Khojaly with his relatives, adding that he was taken captive after receiving a gunshot wound during the genocide. Reflecting on the incident, Victim Valeh Huseynov mentioned that his wife was shot dead by the Armenian armed forces.

He also underlined that he had witnessed how civilians were being blocked by military equipment, being shelled and killed. Huseynov stated that while he was held captive hostage in Asgaran, he and other hostages were tortured. “Finding out that I was a guitarist, my nails were pulled out with pliers, my fingers were broken, and my hand was put in an oven. I recall the names of those who tortured me and the other hostages: Manvel, Garik, Slavik, and others,” he added.

He was handed over to Azerbaijan after twenty-seven days.

Court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.