Azerbaijan's power transformer production drops sharply

Economy Materials 14 July 2025 14:26 (UTC +04:00)
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan produced 200 power transformers.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee, production of power transformers decreased by 304 units, or 2.5 times, compared to the same period last year.

In the first half of last year, 504 power transformers were produced in the country.

Last year, Azerbaijan produced 1,132 power transformers, which is 328 units, or 40.8%, more than in the same period of 2023. In 2023, 804 power transformers were produced in the country.

