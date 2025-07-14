Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 42.9 manat, or $25.2 (0.76 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 18.2 manat, or $10.7 (0.32 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,639 manat ($3,317).

Gold ounce value change June 30 5,585 ($3,285) July 7 5,622 ($3,307) July 1 5,650 ($3,323) July 8 5,660 ($3,329) July 2 5,677 ($3,339) July 9 5,600 ($3,294) July 3 5,696 ($3,350) July 10 5,649 ($3,322) July 4 5,680 ($3,341) July 11 5,665 ($3,332) Average weekly rate 5,658 ($3,328) Average weekly rate 5,639 ($3,317)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.2 manat, or $0.70 (1.93 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 62.4 manat, or $36.7, which is one percent, or 0.63 manat ($0.37), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change June 30 61.4 ($36.1) July 7 62 ($36.4) July 1 61.5 ($36.1) July 8 62.5 ($36.7) July 2 61.3 ($36) July 9 62.2 ($36.5) July 3 61.9 ($36.4) July 10 62 ($36.4) July 4 62.6 ($36.8) July 11 63.2 ($37.1) Average weekly rate 36.2($36.05) Average weekly rate 62.4 ($36.7)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week fell by 15.4 manat, or $9 (0.66 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum dropped by 26.6 manat, or $15.6 (1.14 percent), to 2,313 manat ($1,360) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change June 30 2,328 ($1,369) July 7 2,328 ($1,369) July 1 2,306 ($1,356) July 8 2,331 ($1,371) July 2 2,312 ($1,360) July 9 2,296 ($1,350) July 3 2,390 ($1,405) July 10 2,299 ($1,352) July 4 2,364 ($1,390) July 11 2,313 ($1,360) Average weekly rate 2,340 ($1,376) Average weekly rate 2,313 ($1,360)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 41.5 manat ($24.4), or 2.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium fell by 29.2 manat ($17.1), or 1.51 percent, compared to last week, to 1,900 manat ($1,117).