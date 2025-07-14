Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 42.9 manat, or $25.2 (0.76 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 18.2 manat, or $10.7 (0.32 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,639 manat ($3,317).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
June 30
|
5,585 ($3,285)
|
July 7
|
5,622 ($3,307)
|
July 1
|
5,650 ($3,323)
|
July 8
|
5,660 ($3,329)
|
July 2
|
5,677 ($3,339)
|
July 9
|
5,600 ($3,294)
|
July 3
|
5,696 ($3,350)
|
July 10
|
5,649 ($3,322)
|
July 4
|
5,680 ($3,341)
|
July 11
|
5,665 ($3,332)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,658 ($3,328)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,639 ($3,317)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.2 manat, or $0.70 (1.93 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 62.4 manat, or $36.7, which is one percent, or 0.63 manat ($0.37), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
June 30
|
61.4 ($36.1)
|
July 7
|
62 ($36.4)
|
July 1
|
61.5 ($36.1)
|
July 8
|
62.5 ($36.7)
|
July 2
|
61.3 ($36)
|
July 9
|
62.2 ($36.5)
|
July 3
|
61.9 ($36.4)
|
July 10
|
62 ($36.4)
|
July 4
|
62.6 ($36.8)
|
July 11
|
63.2 ($37.1)
|
Average weekly rate
|
36.2($36.05)
|
Average weekly rate
|
62.4 ($36.7)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week fell by 15.4 manat, or $9 (0.66 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum dropped by 26.6 manat, or $15.6 (1.14 percent), to 2,313 manat ($1,360) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
June 30
|
2,328 ($1,369)
|
July 7
|
2,328 ($1,369)
|
July 1
|
2,306 ($1,356)
|
July 8
|
2,331 ($1,371)
|
July 2
|
2,312 ($1,360)
|
July 9
|
2,296 ($1,350)
|
July 3
|
2,390 ($1,405)
|
July 10
|
2,299 ($1,352)
|
July 4
|
2,364 ($1,390)
|
July 11
|
2,313 ($1,360)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,340 ($1,376)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,313 ($1,360)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 41.5 manat ($24.4), or 2.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium fell by 29.2 manat ($17.1), or 1.51 percent, compared to last week, to 1,900 manat ($1,117).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
June 30
|
1,960 ($1,152)
|
July 7
|
1,898 ($1,116)
|
July 1
|
1,899 ($1,117)
|
July 8
|
1,895 ($1,114)
|
July 2
|
1,902 ($1,118)
|
July 9
|
1,879 ($1,105)
|
July 3
|
1,941 ($1,141)
|
July 10
|
1,888 ($1,110)
|
July 4
|
1,945 ($1,144)
|
July 11
|
1,939 ($1,140)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,929 ($1,134)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,900 ($1,117)