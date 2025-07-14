Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 14 July 2025 12:15 (UTC +04:00)
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 42.9 manat, or $25.2 (0.76 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 18.2 manat, or $10.7 (0.32 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,639 manat ($3,317).

Gold ounce value change

June 30

5,585 ($3,285)

July 7

5,622 ($3,307)

July 1

5,650 ($3,323)

July 8

5,660 ($3,329)

July 2

5,677 ($3,339)

July 9

5,600 ($3,294)

July 3

5,696 ($3,350)

July 10

5,649 ($3,322)

July 4

5,680 ($3,341)

July 11

5,665 ($3,332)

Average weekly rate

5,658 ($3,328)

Average weekly rate

5,639 ($3,317)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.2 manat, or $0.70 (1.93 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 62.4 manat, or $36.7, which is one percent, or 0.63 manat ($0.37), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

June 30

61.4 ($36.1)

July 7

62 ($36.4)

July 1

61.5 ($36.1)

July 8

62.5 ($36.7)

July 2

61.3 ($36)

July 9

62.2 ($36.5)

July 3

61.9 ($36.4)

July 10

62 ($36.4)

July 4

62.6 ($36.8)

July 11

63.2 ($37.1)

Average weekly rate

36.2($36.05)

Average weekly rate

62.4 ($36.7)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week fell by 15.4 manat, or $9 (0.66 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum dropped by 26.6 manat, or $15.6 (1.14 percent), to 2,313 manat ($1,360) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

June 30

2,328 ($1,369)

July 7

2,328 ($1,369)

July 1

2,306 ($1,356)

July 8

2,331 ($1,371)

July 2

2,312 ($1,360)

July 9

2,296 ($1,350)

July 3

2,390 ($1,405)

July 10

2,299 ($1,352)

July 4

2,364 ($1,390)

July 11

2,313 ($1,360)

Average weekly rate

2,340 ($1,376)

Average weekly rate

2,313 ($1,360)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 41.5 manat ($24.4), or 2.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium fell by 29.2 manat ($17.1), or 1.51 percent, compared to last week, to 1,900 manat ($1,117).

Palladium ounce value change

June 30

1,960 ($1,152)

July 7

1,898 ($1,116)

July 1

1,899 ($1,117)

July 8

1,895 ($1,114)

July 2

1,902 ($1,118)

July 9

1,879 ($1,105)

July 3

1,941 ($1,141)

July 10

1,888 ($1,110)

July 4

1,945 ($1,144)

July 11

1,939 ($1,140)

Average weekly rate

1,929 ($1,134)

Average weekly rate

1,900 ($1,117)
