Iran denies reports of Putin demanding halt to uranium enrichment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Russia is aware that Iran makes its own independent decisions regarding its nuclear program, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He stated that reports in the media claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to Iran completely halt uranium enrichment are denied. These claims are being spread to undermine the friendly relations between Iran and Russia.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran’s relations with Russia are based on mutual respect, and Russia has always respected Iran’s decisions regarding its nuclear program.

Meanwhile, some media outlets have reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reach an agreement with Iran without uranium enrichment.

However, Tehran insists that no agreement will be reached without recognizing Iran’s right to enrich uranium.