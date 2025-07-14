Kazakhstan joins forces with Phygital International to merge tech and sports

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 14. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the founder of Phygital International, René Fazel, and the CEO of the organization, Nis Hatt, Trend reports via the Prime Minister's office.

During the meeting, attention was given to the development of phygital sports as a promising direction that combines physical activity and digital technologies.

Moreover, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan Yerbol Myrzabosynov reported that preparations are underway according to the approved plan.

According to the data from the Cybersport Federation of Kazakhstan, over 1.5 million Kazakhstani citizens are actively involved in esports today. The organization of a high-tech international event in Astana will contribute to the further popularization of this new sports format among the youth. The meeting participants confirmed their intentions to strengthen cooperation in the development of phygital sports.

Phygital International works in partnership with the World Phygital Community (WPC), which includes 98 countries worldwide. WPC is engaged in the development of rules and standards for phygital disciplines, organizing regional and national qualifying tournaments for participation in the international tournament "Games of the Future." The organization unites specialists from various fields, including sports, digital technologies, and marketing.