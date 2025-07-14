Construction and repair activities unveiled at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Production works carried out at Bahar-Gum Deniz oil and gas block in Azerbaijan in May 2025 have been revealed.

A source in the oil and gas market told Trend that within the framework of the "Complete Formation Water" plan of "BEOC" company, with the support of SOCAR Construction Trust, the construction of 2 units of 2000 m3 produced water tanks and a pump station (intended for transferring produced water to PLT 209) in the "Gum" island area has been temporarily suspended.

Leaks in the 12" product line coming from PLT.2 of the "Qum-Deniz" field to the roadbed have been eliminated with the help of the construction crew.

Repair works of the 16" product line coming to the island along the "Qum-Deniz" field Causeway and the damaged lower supports are ongoing.

Construction works of the OGSU.2 separator park, which is intended to separate and transfer the natural gas produced by "BEOCL" company to the delivery points in order to improve the quality, have been temporarily suspended.

The construction of one of the two underwater 6" lines between the crossroads and the 209th PLT, with the assistance of the SOCAR Construction Trust, has been completed, and the construction of the other is ongoing.

During the reporting period, the crane vessel "Shyklinski" operated on order.

The crane vessel "Aliagha Shikhlinski" berthed at platform No. 65 of "Bahar". From there, it took on board 2 household houses belonging to "WO", 1 unit of 10-ton water tank, 1 compressor, 1 winch and a 28-meter tower above well No. 187 and berthed at platform No. 48 of "Bahar". The 28-meter tower was placed on well No. 146 on platform No. 48 of "Bahar", and other equipment was placed in appropriate places on the platform. Left the "Bahar" field.

The Bahar Project is located south of the Absheron Peninsula and a few kilometers to the east of Baku. It comprises producing oil and gas fields lying offshore Azerbaijan in the shallow waters (up to 10 meters deep) of the Caspian Sea.

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary Bahar Energy Limited (BEL), owns an 80 percent interest in the Exploration, Rehabilitation, Development and Production Sharing Agreement with SOCAR and its affiliate SOCAR Oil Affiliate in respect of the offshore block known as Bahar-Gum Deniz (the Bahar Project), which consist of a Contract Rehabilitation Area including the Bahar Gas Field and the Gum Deniz Oil Field and an Exploration Area.