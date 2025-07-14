Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli sees marginal drop in oil output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan produced 8 million tons of oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in the first six months of 2025, according to the Ministry of Energy, Trend reports.

This marks a decrease of 200,000 tons - or 2.4% - compared to the same period last year, when output from ACG totaled 8.2 million tons.

Overall, Azerbaijan produced 13.7 million tons of oil (including condensate) from January through June. Of that, 8 million tons came from ACG, 1.9 million tons of condensate from the Shah Deniz field, and 0.3 million tons of condensate from the Absheron field.

SOCAR’s oil production, including condensate, totaled 3.5 million tons during the same period.