Azerbaijan sees growth in silver production in first half of year
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s silver production increased by 220 kilograms in the first half of the year, reaching around 2,000 kilograms. Silver reserves stood at nearly 600 kilograms as of early July.
