Tajikistan sees growth in trade with Afghanistan in 5M2025

In the first five months of 2025, Tajikistan's trade with Afghanistan reached $40 million, marking a 31.1 percent increase year-on-year. Tajik exports, mainly electricity, cement, coal, and foodstuffs, accounted for 80 percent of the total. Imports from Afghanistan, valued at $8 million, mostly included agricultural goods and carpets.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register