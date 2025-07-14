Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region demonstrates solid growth in per capita GRP

The Tashkent region has recorded significant growth in its gross regional product (GRP) per capita, reaching 10.34 million soums ($820) in the first quarter of 2025. This marks a 4.7 percent increase from the same period last year, reflecting steady economic progress and rising productivity over the past three years.

