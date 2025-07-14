Uzbekistan reveals evolving trade landscape with US

Trade between Uzbekistan and the United States saw a modest decline in the first five months of 2025, with turnover totaling $351.3 million. Despite this dip, the US remains a key trade partner as Uzbekistan’s overall foreign trade continues to grow robustly, signaling evolving international economic ties.

