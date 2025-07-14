Azerbaijan benefits from over fivefold jump in Israeli investments

In Q1 2025, foreign direct investment (FDI) from Israel to Azerbaijan surged 5.2 times to $1.2 million, signaling growing bilateral economic ties despite representing a small share of total FDI. Overall, Azerbaijan attracted over $1.5 billion in FDI during this period, marking modest growth amid a slight decline in the country’s outbound investments.

