Azerbaijan benefits from over fivefold jump in Israeli investments
In Q1 2025, foreign direct investment (FDI) from Israel to Azerbaijan surged 5.2 times to $1.2 million, signaling growing bilateral economic ties despite representing a small share of total FDI. Overall, Azerbaijan attracted over $1.5 billion in FDI during this period, marking modest growth amid a slight decline in the country’s outbound investments.
