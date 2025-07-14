Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan forge ahead to develop vital trade corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. Uzbekistan held an online meeting with the participation of transport authorities from Afghanistan and Pakistan, focused on creating favorable conditions to increase cargo traffic along the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan corridor, Trend reports.

The meeting was organized following the Presidential Decree of Uzbekistan, dated January 27, 2025 (No. PP-28), “On Measures for the Further Development of the Transport and Logistics System of the Republic of Uzbekistan.”

During the discussions, the parties reviewed a draft Joint Action Plan aimed at developing the trilateral transport route. The plan outlines practical steps to facilitate cargo transportation and eliminate existing barriers along the corridor.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to finalize the draft plan and initiate the necessary domestic procedures for its signing.

This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing regional connectivity and strengthening trade and economic cooperation among the three countries.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan signed a road map for the building of the Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway in February 2021.

According to the calculations of the participants in the project, with a preliminary cost of about $5 billion, the new transport corridor with a transit potential of up to 20 million tons of cargo should connect the countries of Europe, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and further the states of Southeast Asia.