25 years of Icherisheher in UNESCO is landmark occasion - Elman Abdullayev (VIDEO)

PARIS, France, July 14. The event marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List is a milestone occasion, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev told Trend during the celebration held in Paris as part of UNESCO’s 47th session.

“What makes this event especially significant is that the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher is being celebrated during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee. The panel discussion featured truly engaging speakers and offered a rich, substantive exchange. The event brought together members of the international community, the diplomatic corps, and numerous permanent delegations. Importantly, Icherisheher itself is a unique and remarkable heritage site. As is well known, the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve was established by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev,” Abdullayev said.

He added that the Reserve Administration not only focuses on preserving and promoting cultural heritage but also plays a key role in building strong communication platforms.

“The Reserve hosts a variety of festivals and cultural events. Guests were also given an overview of the Administration’s work. Among the panel participants were the President of UNESCO’s General Conference and the Director of the World Heritage Centre,” he noted.