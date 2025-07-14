Slovenian anti-tank platoon begins field training in Latvia with NATO allies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Members of the anti-tank platoon, forming the core of the 17th Slovenian Armed Forces contingent deployed to the Multinational Battle Group in Latvia, have kicked off their mission with several days of field training in an unfamiliar environment alongside international partners, Trend reports.

The training was conducted jointly with military personnel from Montenegro and North Macedonia. The first in a series of exercises, known as “Forge,” is aimed at standardizing tactical understanding at the company level and enhancing interoperability within the battalion battle group.

Thanks to high-quality pre-deployment preparations, Slovenian soldiers successfully transitioned from individual training to collective task training, with a strong focus on integration exercises alongside their Montenegrin and North Macedonian counterparts.

The Slovenian troops demonstrated a high level of operational readiness and a strong commitment to sharing knowledge and experience within the multinational unit.