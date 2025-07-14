CPC bolsters energy backbone with successful Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline maintenance
Photo: Caspian Pipeline Consortium official telegram account
Kazakhstan and Russia completed scheduled maintenance on the Tengiz–Novorossiysk oil pipeline, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). The 12-hour shutdown on July 9 allowed for repairs and inspections of key components across multiple regions in both countries. Tasks included valve replacements, actuator upgrades, and tightness checks to ensure system reliability.
