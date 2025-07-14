CPC bolsters energy backbone with successful Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline maintenance

Photo: Caspian Pipeline Consortium official telegram account

Kazakhstan and Russia completed scheduled maintenance on the Tengiz–Novorossiysk oil pipeline, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). The 12-hour shutdown on July 9 allowed for repairs and inspections of key components across multiple regions in both countries. Tasks included valve replacements, actuator upgrades, and tightness checks to ensure system reliability.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register