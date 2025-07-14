Lithuanian FM to participate in EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budrys, is attending the European Union Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels on July 14–15, where key issues concerning trade, diplomacy, and geopolitical strategy will be discussed by ministers of the 27 EU Member States, Trend reports.

On Monday, July 14, the Council’s discussions will focus on EU trade relations, including:

EU–United States trade dynamics,

Preparations for the upcoming EU–China Summit in Beijing.

Strengthening the EU’s resilience to geoeconomic threats.

Enhancing the bloc’s global competitiveness.

Progress in trade negotiations with Ukraine, MERCOSUR, ASEAN, and other regions.

Minister Budrys is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič, who oversees trade and economic security, to discuss Lithuanian trade and business interests within the EU framework.

On Tuesday, July 15, the FAC will continue with a range of foreign policy and regional cooperation topics. Ministers will:

Hold a virtual dialogue with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Discuss the situation in Georgia and its implications for civil society.

Review developments in the Middle East and broader regional dynamics.

Evaluate EU–Moldova relations during a meeting with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popșoi.

Address reform efforts related to the New Mediterranean Agenda and the Union for the Mediterranean.

Examine the outcomes of Monday’s EU–Southern Neighborhood Ministerial Meeting and assess regional geopolitical challenges.

In addition, the Council will review the EU’s relations with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and discuss the latest developments in Somalia.