Kyrgyzstan tightens government oversight of key financial institutions
The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan increased its stake in the State Development Bank to 100 percent of its authorized capital, reinforcing the bank’s status as a fully state-owned financial institution.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy