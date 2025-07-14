UNESCO hosts Icherisheher anniversary event with Trend’s media support - Sahil Karimli

PARIS, France, July 14. A major event was held at UNESCO Headquarters in France, organized by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with media support from Trend News Agency.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which also included a special event marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inscription on the World Heritage List, Sahil Karimli, Program Director of the Baku Network think tank, shared details with Trend.

Karimli noted that, as part of the event and under the initiative of Baku Network, brochures were distributed in memory of Azerbaijani journalists who lost their lives as a result of Armenian aggression.

"These brochures were shared with participants at UNESCO Headquarters. We wanted to honor the memory of those journalists once again and remind the international community of the justice behind Azerbaijan’s position," Karimli said.

He added that the panel discussion featured a number of meaningful and insightful speeches.

"During both the 47th session and the anniversary event, many significant remarks were made. One of the speakers was Elchin Aghajanov, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency and Head of Baku Network," he added.

The event was part of a series of thematic activities organized from July 6 to 16 during the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. Among them, the July 11 presentation celebrating the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion on the World Heritage List held special importance.

The event was organized at the initiative of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with the support of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, and Trend News Agency. The theme was "Preserving World Heritage: Experience in Conservation and Communication."

The event was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

Participants discussed international practices, modern approaches, and communication strategies in the preservation, restoration, and presentation of cultural heritage. The achievements and efforts of the Icherisheher Reserve in these areas were also showcased.