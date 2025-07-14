Alat Free Economic Zone Participates in Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025

The Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) Authority participated in Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025, one of Asia’s leading industrial trade shows, held at Makuhari Messe, Japan.

During the exhibition, representatives of AFEZ Authority met with companies from Japan, South Korea, China, India, and other countries. In the course of these meetings, the delegation provided detailed information about the advantages of investing in AFEZ, including its unique legal framework, comprehensive tax exemptions, strategic location, and ready-to-use industrial land plots. These discussions were productive and have opened up opportunities for potential cooperation in manufacturing, and other strategic sectors.

AFEZ is the largest free economic zone in the Caucasus region, located at the crossroads of major international transport corridors and adjacent to the Baku International Sea Trade Port. The zone also benefits from multimodal logistics connections and a developing cargo airport that will further strengthen its transportation and logistics capabilities.

AFEZ continues to engage with international partners and welcomes companies, engaged in high value-added export-oriented manufacturing, looking to expand into new and promising markets.