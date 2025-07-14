ISIS member arrested in Azerbaijan's Baku for Synagogue attack plot, gives court testimony

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ The latest hearing in the criminal case brought by the State Security Service against Abdulla Aliyev, who stands accused of attempting to carry out an act of terrorism in Azerbaijan, has taken place, Trend reports.

During the hearing at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, presided over by Judge Aygun Qurbanova, Aliyev admitted to his actions and expressed remorse.

The next hearing has been scheduled for August 4 to allow for the participation of witnesses.

The individual, identified as Abdulla Aliyev, is facing charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Article 28, 214.2.1 for terrorism committed in advance by a group, organized gang, or criminal association; Article 28, 214.2.3 for terrorism involving firearms or objects used as weapons; Article 28, 214.2.6 for terrorism motivated by religious hostility, radicalism, or fanaticism; and Article 218.2 for participation in a criminal organization or a union of its organizers, leaders, or other representatives.

Authorities say the 18-year-old suspect, a resident of Sumgayit with alleged links to the ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) terror group, had planned to attack the Mountain Jews Synagogue in Baku. On December 28, 2024, the suspect was reportedly approaching the synagogue in a vehicle armed with a "Molotov cocktail" and other improvised weapons when he was apprehended by the State Security Service officers.

