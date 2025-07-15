Azerbaijan's metal ore sector drives growth in first half 2025
Azerbaijan’s metal ore production value more than doubled in the first half of the year, reaching nearly 300 million manat, despite a slight overall decline in the mining sector. This surge highlights the growing importance of metal ores within the country’s extraction industry amid broader challenges.
