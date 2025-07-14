Azerbaijan sheds light on last month’s agricultural machinery registrations

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

In June 2025, Azerbaijan registered 983 units of agricultural machinery, reflecting ongoing modernization efforts in the farming sector. Alongside this, over 4,100 vehicles underwent technical inspections, while driving licenses for tractors and other agricultural vehicles were actively issued and renewed, underscoring the country’s focus on improving agricultural efficiency and regulatory compliance.

