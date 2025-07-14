Iran's Araz free trade zone posts strong production growth in early months
Iran’s Araz Free Trade Zone reported production worth around $140 million in the first quarter of the year, driven by industrial, mining, and agricultural output. The zone also saw significant imports and exports, with trade activities valued at over $34 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy