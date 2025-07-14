Azerbaijan sees strong growth in solar power output for 6M2025
Solar power generation in Azerbaijan grew by over 19 percent in the first half of the year, reaching nearly 260 million kilowatt-hours. The electricity, gas, and steam supply sector also recorded strong performance, with output valued at close to 1.74 billion manat.
