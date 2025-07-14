Azerbaijan’s gas condensate output expands sharply in 1H2025
Azerbaijan produced around 338,000 tons of gas condensate in the first half of this year, marking an over 8 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Stockpiles of finished gas condensate stood at approximately 48,000 tons as of early July.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy