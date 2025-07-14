Kazakhstan shuts door on drywall imports in strategic trade move

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 14. The Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan has issued an order banning the import of drywall (gypsum board) into Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the document, starting from July 22, a three-month ban will be imposed on the import of drywall (boards, sheets, panels, tiles, and similar products, undecorated, made of gypsum, coated or reinforced only with paper or cardboard) from third countries into Kazakhstan by all types of transport.

This decision was made based on laws concerning trade activity and national security, and in accordance with the rules of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Such measures may be introduced to protect the domestic market or for other strategic reasons.