Kyrgyzstan enjoys healthy growth in remittance inflows in early 2025
Net remittance inflows to Kyrgyzstan reached $1.22 billion from January through May 2025, marking a 25.8 percent increase year-on-year, driven mainly by transfers from Russia. This rise supports strong domestic consumption, with retail trade up 25.3 percent, and contributes to a projected GDP growth of 10.3 percent in 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy