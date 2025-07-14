Kyrgyzstan enjoys healthy growth in remittance inflows in early 2025

Net remittance inflows to Kyrgyzstan reached $1.22 billion from January through May 2025, marking a 25.8 percent increase year-on-year, driven mainly by transfers from Russia. This rise supports strong domestic consumption, with retail trade up 25.3 percent, and contributes to a projected GDP growth of 10.3 percent in 2025.

