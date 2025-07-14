Uzbekistan, Italy work to facilitate export-import road freight operations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. Uzbekistan and Italy held a videoconference meeting to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in international road freight transportation, Trend reports.

During the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to boosting export-import operations, creating favorable conditions for transport carriers, and further deepening their mutual partnership.

A key topic of discussion was the exchange of permit quotas. The parties agreed to allocate additional permits for the remainder of this year and to secure an increased quota within the main permit allocation for 2026, aiming to facilitate smoother cross-border transport operations.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, during official talks between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in May, it was announced that trade turnover between the two countries has nearly tripled in recent years, driven by an expanding range of mutual supplies and strengthened economic cooperation.