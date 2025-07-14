Kyrgyzstan bets big on tourism with Ala-Too development in Cholpon-Ata

Photo: the Kyrgyz presidential press service

President Sadyr Japarov held a working meeting in Cholpon-Ata to review progress on the Ala-Too Resort project, a major year-round tourism cluster in Kyrgyzstan. Officials presented updates on infrastructure plans, including energy supply, roads, and a cable car slated for completion by summer 2026. An auction for 49 land plots - open to domestic and international investors - will be held in July 2025

