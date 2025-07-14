Uzbekistan sets stage for media innovation with new national center

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. The Agency for Information and Mass Communications (AIMC) of Uzbekistan has been officially dissolved, Trend reports, the Press Secretary of the President of Uzbekistan.

In its place, a new Center for the Production of National Content is being established, focusing on creating a high-quality media environment and enriching the information landscape.

Under the new approach, all regulatory acts and projects will be developed based on scientific research conducted by analytical institutions under the Presidential Administration, taking into account recommendations from scholars, as well as domestic and foreign experts.

Key reforms and initiatives will be implemented through specialized project offices. A compliance system will be introduced within the Administration to ensure transparency, enhance accountability, strengthen executive discipline, and prevent corruption.

In several strategically important areas, presidential representatives will be appointed to improve the efficiency of task implementation at the local level.

Significant emphasis is also placed on increasing the openness and accountability of government bodies to the public. The institution of press secretaries will be strengthened, and an updated system of interaction with citizens and the media will be implemented, ensuring regular and reliable communication between the government and the population.