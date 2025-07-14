Azerbaijani Army commemorates heroic anniversary of Tovuz battles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ Pursuant to the instructions of the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a series of events marking the fifth anniversary of the Tovuz battles were organized across army corps, formations, military units, and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

As part of the commemorative events, representatives from the Ministry of Defense, regional executive authorities, families of Martyrs, servicemen, and war participants visited the graves of those who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Motherland, honoring their memory.

During the events, speakers highlighted the historical significance of the Tovuz battles, emphasizing that on July 12, 2020, units of the Armenian armed forces once again engaged in provocative actions in the direction of the Tovuz region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. The opposing side, which grossly violated the ceasefire regime to capture Azerbaijan Army positions, attempted to launch a sudden attack using artillery installations, but as a result of adequate measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army units, the adversary was forced to retreat, suffering losses.

The events noted that the Tovuz battles played a crucial role in fostering a strong sense of fighting spirit and a determination to gain victory among the youth. Speakers emphasized that patriotism and personal bravery demonstrated by Martyrs on the battlefield would be remembered with legacy and gratitude.

