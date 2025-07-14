Kazakhstan's real estate activity softens in June 2025

Photo: Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In June 2025, Kazakhstan recorded 33,273 housing sale transactions, a slight 2.1 percent decrease from May. The highest activity was in Almaty and Astana, while the fewest transactions occurred in Ulytau. The Atyrau, Kostanay regions, and Shymkent city saw notable growth, whereas Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions experienced declines.

