ICCROM praises Azerbaijan's support for raising awareness on cultural heritage preservation (VIDEO)

PARIS, France, July 14. Valerie Magar, Head of Programmes at the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), has praised Azerbaijan for its strong commitment to raising awareness about the preservation of cultural heritage, Trend reports.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List — held as part of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris — Magar thanked the Azerbaijani government for organizing the event. She underscored the country’s active role in advancing awareness, building capacity, and fostering communication in the field of heritage conservation.

“As one of the three official advisory bodies to the World Heritage Committee, ICCROM works to support the preservation and sustainable management of World Heritage sites around the world,” Magar said. She noted that ICCROM’s work includes both global and regional programs tailored to meet the unique needs of different regions.

Magar highlighted the ongoing “People-Centered Approaches to Heritage Management” program, supported by the Government of Norway, which promotes inclusive and context-sensitive approaches to heritage governance. The program also offers practical tools for assessing the effectiveness of heritage site management and evaluating their social impact.

She emphasized that urban heritage should be viewed within a broader legal, social, and administrative framework.

“This integrated approach allows communities and cultural heritage to be protected together,” she said.

Magar also stressed the importance of accessibility and communication, noting that ICCROM provides educational materials in multiple languages and encourages member states to translate them into local languages to broaden their reach and effectiveness.

The July 11 ceremony was one of several thematic events held during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, which runs from July 6 to 16.

The event was organized by the Administration of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with support from the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, and Trend News Agency. Its theme was “Preserving World Heritage: Conservation and Communication in Practice.”

With the support of the Baku Network, brochures were distributed in memory of Azerbaijani journalists who lost their lives as a result of Armenian aggression.

Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, served as the moderator of the session.

The event brought together experts to discuss international experience, modern approaches, and communication strategies in the preservation, restoration, and public presentation of cultural heritage. Participants were also presented with the work and achievements of the Icherisheher Reserve Administration in this field.