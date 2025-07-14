Qatar eyes investment in Uzbekistan’s tourism infrastructure

Photo: Tourism Committee under the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 14. The Chairman of the Uzbekistan Tourism Committee, Umid Shadiev, held productive talks with Qatari representatives aimed at attracting investments from Qatari companies to advance Uzbekistan’s tourism infrastructure, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on opportunities for constructing international-standard hotels, developing themed tourist complexes, and launching joint projects within the hospitality and tourism sectors.

During the visit, Umid Shadiev met with Sheikh Naif Eid Muhammad Thani Al Thani, Chairman of Retaj Group, Deputy Chairman of the Arab Tourism Development Fund, and member of the Qatar Hotel Association.

Sheikh Naif Eid Muhammad Thani Al Thani praised Uzbekistan’s significant tourism potential, rich cultural and spiritual heritage, and highlighted the growing interest of Qatari travelers in Central Asia. He also expressed his commitment to facilitating direct business connections between Qatari investors and Uzbek partners.

Following the meeting, both sides agreed to continue strengthening cooperation to expand tourism and investment ties between Uzbekistan and Qatar.

Earlier this month, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The leaders conducted a comprehensive review of upcoming high-level engagements, reaffirming their mutual commitment to deepening Uzbekistan-Qatar collaboration across various sectors.

The dialogue underscores the growing partnership and shared vision for the future between Uzbekistan and Qatar.